Local riders did the region proud in the third round of the 2026 NSW Motocross State Titles at the Morris Park Motorsports Complex on the first weekend in May, host club Dubbo Dirt Bike (DDBC) Publicity Officer Jackie Pratten revealed.

With more than 400 competitors, Archie Job stood out for the DDBC, finishing second overall with Ty Henderson fourth overall, Jackie revealed.

“In fact, most of the weekend DDBC members finished in the top 10 in their various section, in what was a successful event overall,” Jackie said.

“Officials were also very happy with the presentation of the venue and the running of events,” she added.