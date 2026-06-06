With soccer enjoying huge advantages over other football codes in youth player numbers, it’s rare for a kid from the bush to get to the top of the tree in the representative sphere.

That’s just what happened though with one local rising star who won the new talent award at one of the state’s premier football competitions.

Dubbo College Sport's social media account recently posted about the triumph of Year 12 student, Logan Johnson, at last month’s state schools’ competition.

“One of the major awards given at the conclusion of the NSW CHS Championships is the selection of the NSW Country Emerging Player Of The Championships; an award given to the best player from South Coast, North Coast, Riverina, Western, and North-West CHS regions,” the post read.

“In great news, Logan received the award in a first for Western CHS and Dubbo College,” they added.

In a sport dominated by city-based players from the huge football nurseries of western and south-west Sydney, the local lad had a top tournament overall.

“Logan had a fantastic NSW CHS Championships leading from the front as captain of Western CHS and bagging an impressive goal tally,” the school said.

“The award is a testimony to Logan's hard work, focus, dedication and tenacity.“

The news follows the young Macquarie United FC striker – in his first full year in the elite opens Western Premier League (WPL) – capping off a premiership win for the “light blues” with two major individual awards.

Logan was named the Rookie of the Year at the inaugural WPL Presentation Dinner, and also topped the goal-scorers tally with 22 to be the first Golden Boot awardee.