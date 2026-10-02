For First Nations communities across NSW, the Koori Knockout is about far more than rugby league. One of the largest Indigenous sporting gatherings in the country, bringing together more than 100 teams in the state over the October long weekend, generations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people come together each year to celebrate Culture, family, identity and connection.

Squadron Energy is proudly supporting two teams competing at this year's Knockout at Kings Park Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace: Nanima Common Connection and Googars Rugby League Football Club.

This year's carnival is being hosted by the Newcastle Yowies, who won the competition last year.

Nanima Common Connection founder Roy Ah-See said the Knockout is a "modern-day Corroboree" that brings friends and family together in a positive environment.

“It’s the biggest Cultural gathering in the country,” Mr Ah-See said.

"It's about bringing mob together and celebrating who we are.

“For us it’s about our old people, the ones who have gone before us, our young people to give them hope and to try and instil pride in who they are and build a positive legacy they can be proud of.”

Representing the Nanima community, located 10 kilometres from Wellington on the banks of the Macquarie River, the club has been involved in the Koori Knockout for more than 15 years and last made the grand final in Bathurst in 2024, where they lost to Walgett. Tye Peachey and Kotoni Staggs are Nanima alumni.

Mr Ah-See said while the team was dedicated to this year’s carnival, preparation had been “challenging”, with more than $80,000 in costs and players based all over the state.

“Lots of our guys are scattered all over NSW. It’s really challenging trying to raise funds and cater for 25 players, their families, footy gear, food, accommodation and travel.”

Financial support plays an important role in helping teams participate in the carnival, and the club is grateful for Squadron Energy's support.

“We are extremely grateful because you are bringing our families together for a celebration of who we are and what we represent!”

The company also supports the Dubbo-based Googars Rugby League Football Club, which has a long history of competing in First Nations rugby league carnivals.

Founded in 1988 and originally named the Orana Googars ('googar' refers to a goanna), the club competed in regular competition before changing their name and shifting focus to First Nations Knockout tournaments.

Googars' Club Secretary Belle Bonham said the Koori Knockout is much more than a football carnival, bringing families and communities together.

“It creates a space where Culture, family, identity and sport can all come together,” she said.

“It’s competitive, but at its heart it’s about connection, pride, belonging and community.”

The Googars have been preparing for the upcoming event without losing sight of what the competition is all about.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure the team is ready both physically and mentally, while also enjoying the process and remembering why we’re doing it. It’s about representing our community and our people with pride."

Like Nanima, the Googars appreciate the "genuine difference" Squadron Energy's support had made in reducing the costs involved in competing at the carnival.

“[It takes] some of that pressure away and allows us to focus more on what really matters: preparing our players and representing our community,” Ms Bonham said.

“Having a major organisation recognise the importance of the Koori Knockout and support a First Nations team sends a strong message that our communities, our Culture and our sporting traditions are valued," she concluded.