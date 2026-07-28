The PCYC NSW Nations of Origin program returned for its 12th year earlier this month, with some excited Dubbo and Wellington residents among the 896 young people aged 14 to 16 – representing a total of 21 First Nations – travelling to Sydney from communities across NSW in celebration of sport, Culture and connection.

PCYC clubs from Dubbo, Wellington, Orange, Bathurst, Lithgow and Mudgee took part in the four-day community-driven event which featured rugby league, basketball, netball and gymnastics competitions hosted at the state-of-the-art PCYC Hawkesbury and Whalan Reserve from July 13-16.

Held directly after NAIDOC Week, Nations of Origin connects with the theme ‘50 Years Of Deadly’ by showcasing the strength of First Nations communities uniting in friendly competition, fostering cultural pride and momentum through the power of sport.

Each of the 156 participating teams were required to have a 70-30 balance of First Nations and non-First Nations participants to compete, with participants maintaining 80 per cent or above school attendance and having no negative interactions with NSW Police – reinforcing the program’s focus on Culture, educational engagement, and community connection.

Many young people previously disengaged with school have achieved major improvements in their attendance and results, organisers said, as they’re focused on earning their spot on the fields, courts and mats at Nations of Origin.

Ahead of the event, Dubbo Photo News caught up with PCYC Dubbo Club Manager Sonya Rath and staff Claudia Bruce and Abbey Carr, who were preparing to head off to Nations of Origin with the 35-strong gymnastic team from Dubbo and Wellington.

PCYC NSW Programs Manager Cassandra Ewens said the program goes far beyond sport.

“Nations of Origin is a 12-month Cultural program in the lead up to the tournament. Participants are mentored and coached by PCYC staff and volunteers and engage with local Elders through cultural workshops such as Aboriginal art creation, traditional dancing and bush tucker experiences,” she said.

“Most of the young people [from here] are representing the Wiradjuri Nation,” Sonya said.

The trip would be gymnastics coach Abbey’s third time attending Nations of Origin.

“It’s an incredible opportunity getting to take the young people to Sydney – and some of them have never been to Sydney,” Abbey said.

“The first year I took some of the Wellington kids and one of the young boys hadn’t ever been past Orange. It was absolutely incredible getting to see him perform in Sydney.”

With Nations of Origin not focused on performing to win, the tournament has a very different vibe to a regular sporting event, Sonya said.

“It’s all about Culture. Everyone is there to experience and represent their Culture,” Sonya explained.

Over 400 children participate in the popular gymnastics program at Dubbo PCYC, and interest in the sport in Wellington is also growing, Sonya said.

Claudia added that the sport was also very good for self-discipline.

“Kids leave here [after training] knowing they need to keep moving their bodies and keep active,” she concluded.

For more information about Dubbo PCYC activities, visit the website at www.pcycnsw.org.au/dubbo.