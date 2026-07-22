Fourteen riders from the Dubbo Dirt Bike Club contested the Hattah Desert Race in northwest Victoria on July 4-5, described as “Australia’s most gruelling inland motorcycle event” – and some made the podium!

Campbell Hall, who Dubbo Photo News profiled in last week’s issue, took third in the Over 450cc 4-stroke class, with a time of 4:36:55.244. Thirteenth outright in the event, Campbell’s time was 25 minutes behind class winner and outright event winner Korey McMahon and 10 minutes behind second placegetter Kodi Stephens (sixth overall).

Young cousins Ollie Cale and Stella Harding also placed first and second respectively at Hattah overall in the Small Wheels race for juniors. Ollie and Stella were also first in their respective classes.

“Placing a podium at Hattah is no easy feat and you’re paving the way for the future success of this event,” Hattah organisers said of the junior competitors on social media on July 4.

Other representatives from the Dubbo Dirt Club doing their club and community proud at the prestigious enduro included Archie Job, Rigby Job, Tucker Job, Mitchell Carter, Justin Harrow, Kyan Hatton, Clancy O’Connor, Hudson Miller, Elijah Newton, Oki Newton and Noah Woldhuis.

“We couldn’t be prouder to see so many locals lining up at such a massive event,” the Dubbo Dirt Bike Club commented on social media ahead of the Hattah Desert Race.