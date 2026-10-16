After their recent “triumph over daylight savings”, Dubbo Ducks battled it out at the RSL Indoor Pool to see who would be crowned this year’s DMC Dubbo Meat and Seafood Centre trophy winner.

Swimmers were presented with a four-event card, with the best time closest to mark in the heats for the first event, a 25-metre freestyle, deciding the DMC winner.

Three swimmers touched home within 0.01 seconds of their nominated time, but Louise Poulain, in scintillating form, executed a perfect swim finishing 0.00 seconds from her mark. Well done, Louise, it was an absolutely amazing swim and you are the entirely worthy winner of this year’s DMC trophy!

Rob Rich and Louise Poulain, still zooming from the heats, broke in the final, handing Tim Gratton, gold; Peter Hargreaves, silver; and Mark Prentice, bronze.

Swimmers were then randomly paired to swim a 2x25-metre backstroke/breaststroke relay. The combination of Amy Barling/Alan Quinn swam well to take first, Katharine O'Rourke/Dave Sparkes second, and Warren Williams/Josh Bird third.

The third event was a 50-metre freestyle and the ladies took the top spots. In results, Nicole Johnstone got first, Judy Walsh second, Warren Williams third, Tom Gray fourth, and Neil Harris in fifth.

The “At Go” was a 25-metre backstroke. Judy Walsh, with an outstanding swim, won at just 0.07 seconds off her mark with Neil Harris and Pete Allen, both at 0.68 seconds, Shaun Graham at 0.87 seconds, and Mark Scullard 0.84 seconds. Lucky numbers went to Nicole Johnstone and Josh Bird.

Next week, swimmers line up for the Don Attenborough relay trophy race.

A big shout-out to Life Member Norm Bahr, who celebrated his 86th birthday during the week.

Ducks who would like to attend a Celebration for the Life of our member, Glenn Smith, it will be held in the Jacaranda Room of Dubbo RSL on Saturday, October 24, at 2pm.

In other news, the Clive Roots Relay and Legacy Cup will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 6pm. This will comprise teams of four in a handicap relay race with sprint events included, costing $20 per team with a yummy sausage sizzle provided.

The Dubbo Ducks swim on Sunday mornings and our contact details can be found under Sunday in the Diary section of the Dubbo Photo News.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duck Pond.