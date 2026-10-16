As the Dubbo Pickleball machine rolls on towards satisfying it’s undertakings to play 500 Pickleball games across 10 courts, over three days this weekend (Friday to Sunday, October 16-18) to raise funds and awareness for Dubbo's own Pink Angels, who are playing such a vital role in the October Breast Cancer Awareness month .

The crazy notion that the community can actually do this is becoming a reality as the number of four-player squads comprising of family members , workmakes, good friends, even schoolmates continues to swell.

The support across the community iis exciting and is demonstrated by the support of not only by individuals but also business such as Dubbo Photo News, Blue Gum, InterSport Dubbo, Triple M, Pastoral Hotel, 2DU and ZooFM, Ferrari Gardner, and even Macquarie Anglican Grammar School boarders who have entered four squads of four to take to the courts to support the Pink Angels this October.

When nominating their squads, the Macquarie boarders emphasised they will join fellow community members on the courts wearing PINK and showing their support by bringing the local community together through sport. It is initiative like this that reflects the school’s motto, "Faith in Action", encouraging students to put their values into practice through meaningful involvement in their local community.

To everyone, thank you for your support. There's still time to enter a team!