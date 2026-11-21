When one thinks of international rugby union, countries like Malta, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany are not national teams that immediately come to mind.

However, the recent historic victory of Malta over three of these nations, surprisingly showed some strong local links on the playing field and off it.

Zarrin Galea, whose mum Janelle trains out of Dubbo Turf Club and brother Joe is an ex-local jockey, recently starred in The Rams' victories over the Danish, German, and Swedish sides in the Rugby Europe Trophy.

Zarrin is also currently plying his trade as a top-flight winger playing rugby league for Workington at Cumbria in the north of England in the second-tier Betfred Championship.

In even more local ties, former Dubbo Roos player and school teacher Mark DeBrincat is the assistant coach of the Maltese team that only recently gained promotion to the Trophy, defeating tournament favourites, Germany, 37-31 In Malta’s 100th international.

They had earlier beaten Denmark in an away fixture, before on Sunday defeating Sweden 36–34 in a thrilling comeback victory at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Paola, Malta.

Three wins out of three, two of which were real cliff-hangers, was a fantastic result for one of world rugby’s genuine minnows, but a country with strong local links to the central west.