Tracey Hardie Jones and Helen McGee, selected to represent Australian Masters in Belgium later this year for hockey, were guests at the Rotary Club of Dubbo recently and spoke of their lifelong love of their sport.

Both have extensive and all-encompassing careers in local and representative spheres with Rotary jumping at the chance to ease their financial load of which most of these players bear themselves.

To help ease this load, Rotary pledged $250 each to Tracey and Helen with Club President Barry Brebner saying his organisation is always behind those who give so much of themselves to others in the community

Both players expressed great gratitude to the club for their support and advised that they would do their best to represent Dubbo and Australia on the international fields later this year.

In more hockey news, Tracie said that the Devils are calling on anyone interested in joining this inspirational and long-running club to get in touch.

“We’re excited to welcome back past players for the upcoming season, and would also love to hear from any new Dubbo residents interested in playing hockey this year, male, female, or juniors,” Tracey enthused.

Anyone interested, can get in touch with the Devils Hockey Club on 0419 167 419.