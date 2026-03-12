Dubbo is again hosting the iconic Masters in the Bush Hockey Tournament over this weekend - three days of fantastic competition and community spirit.

Masters' ladies teams from across the state are in Dubbo, bringing together experienced players for a weekend of great competition and connection.

Now in its fifth year, the tournament continues to grow and has become a highlight on the hockey calendar. The event also provides a great boost for the Dubbo region, with visiting teams staying in local accommodation and enjoying the many local restaurants and businesses.

One of the most exciting moments of the tournament, which began Friday, is the “Dash for Cash” where players can nominate to sprint the full length of the field for a chance to win the prize money.

It’s a fantastic weekend celebrating hockey, community, and sport in Dubbo. Head to Pioneer Park on Howard Avenue, support the teams, and enjoy the action!