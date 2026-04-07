It was another triumphant local hosting of the iconic Masters in the Bush Hockey Tournament over three days in mid-March featuring fantastic competition and keen community spirit.

Masters ladies teams from across the state arrived for this amazing event bringing together experienced players for a weekend of great play and social connection.

Now in its fifth year, the tournament continues to grow and has become a highlight on the hockey calendar that also provides a great boost for Dubbo region with visiting teams staying in local accommodation and enjoying the many local restaurants and businesses.

Social events included a spooky-themed fancy dress event where ladies dressed-up in their scariest outfits.

One of the most exciting sporting moments of the weekend was also the “Dash for Cash” where nominated players raced each other the full-length of the field for a chance to win some great prize-money.

As the accompanying photos show, in the end, it was another fantastic weekend celebrating hockey, community, and sport in Dubbo with everyone enjoying the action, on and off the field!