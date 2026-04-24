The Men’s and Women’s Fours Championships were played last weekend, with a fantastic turnout and a great spectacle as the green was full of bowlers both morning and afternoon.

Women’s Results: Dawson, Teale, Margery and Davis lost to Wilson, Morris, Sharpe and Wilson, 25–12. Gilholme, Lamont, Silk and Cassidy lost to Morrison, Dart, Brown and Gibson, 26–24. Beecroft, Erwin, Rich and Goss defeated Bryan, Findlay, Holmes and Ney, 28–10.

Goss and team have progressed to the final. The remaining semi-final between Gibson and Wilson will be played shortly.

Men’s Results: Stephenson, Morrison, Pierce and Palmer lost to Gale, Harper, Byrne and Ashley. Goodridge, Teale, Sharpe and Fernando defeated Evans, Zeb, McGrath and Teale. Smith, Morrison and Taylor lost to Stanley, Barrow, Morrow and Gudmundson. Dart, Speirs, Dart and Collin lost to Silk, Burden, Collis and Harper.

Afternoon Matches: McGuinness, Gilholme, Reilly and Robinson defeated Fardell, Low, Strawhan and van der Mey. Abbott, Smith, Brown and Berriman defeated Ryan, McCaskill, Jeffery and Connolly.

Ashley’s team defeated Fernando’s team and Gudmundson’s team defeated Harper’s team.The Men’s competition is now down to four teams, with the semi-finals scheduled for Sunday, May 24. Upcoming rounds will be delayed over the next few weeks due to other events.

Club Championships: Nominations for the Women’s and Men’s Minor/Major Pairs are now open. Women’s Championship is three-bowl pairs, 18 ends, knockout format. Men’s Championship is three-bowl, 21 ends, knockout format and teams must total six points, based on 2025 pennant grading. Women's and Men's competition commences on Saturday, May 30.

Social Bowls Highlights: On Wednesday, a great crowd turned up in beautiful autumn weather. The winners were a mixed team of Gai Teale, John Fardell, and Helen Davis who overcame a men’s team of Chris Stronjym, John Zeb, and Mick Strahwna, while another men’s team finished third: Frank Bartlett, Paul Kirkwna, and Col Tele. Paul Kirwan won the players’ jackpot; team jackpot stands.

Friday: On Friday, 20 players turned up and the pairs’ team of Frank Bartlett and Alan Andriske won, ahead of Gai Teale, John Fardell, and Neil Riley. The players’ jackpot was won by Ben Dover, and team jackpot stands.

Coming up: Post-ANZAC Day Bowls, April 26, see the noticeboard for details. BPL Cup Qualifying Round – West Dubbo, May 23. The winners will progress to the Midwest Regional Finals. All teams must enter online through Bowls Australia via BowlsLink.