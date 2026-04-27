With plans mapped out for a start in the Dubbo Cup to be run in September, the Brett Robb-trained Micro Mikki will now go for a short spell after beating a handy field on Sunday in the 1300 metres Narromine USMC Diggers Cup.

An excellent 3rd in the recent $150,000 WRA Country Championship Qualifier at Dubbo, Micro Mikki again had Clayton Gallagher in the saddle at Narromine and started the $1.50 to $1.30 favourite.

In a good spot from the outset, Micro Mikki responded to some pressure from Gallagher halfway down the straight and moved past a tenacious Stockholm (Mikayla Weir, $7) to win by a long neck while Turgenev (Ashleigh McCabe, $12) ran on well for third.

Brett Robb was pleased with the performance of the 2-year-old Rubelin when beating older horses in the 1100 metres Australian Lighthorse Maiden Plate.

A creditable sixth in the Wellington Boot, Rubelin (Izzy Neale, $1.24 favourite) led all the way to beat Sibeila (Zoe Hunt, $11) and Raygun Rocks (Liam Blanch, $21) by over three lengths at Narromine.

Recently granted a dual trainer-jockey licence, Kody Nestor was seen in his new role when riding Territory Style, a horse he trains, to victory in the 1100 metres Narromine Shire Maiden Plate.

Backed from $1.90 to $1.50 favourite, Territory Style was given a charmed run on the rails before taking the lead and winning by over a length from the strong finishing Moon Dart (Mikayla Weir, $12) and Northern Exposue (Nick Palmer, $10).

Forbes trainer Melissa Harrison has her team going well and Strassman made it successive wins when taking out the 1600 metres Narromine Hardware Class 1 & Maiden Plate.

Strassman (Clayton Gallagher, $3.10 favourite) raced in third position before hitting the lead and holding off The Bentley (Izzy Neale, $3.80) and Himeros (Gabrielle Johnston, $7.50).

Resuming from a spell, the Michael Mulholland trained Turbulent (Grant Buckley, $17) came from near last to win the 1100 metres Three Rivers Machinery BM 58 Handicap from Line Of Law (Jordan Quince, $19) and Trummpy Dumpty (Mikayla Weir, $16) to give Grant Buckley a double after his earlier win on the Rod Northam-trained $7 chance Smart Scud.

Another Dubbo galloper resuming from a spell was the Paul Clisby trained Rolled Gold (Jacob Stiff, $12) which produced a strong finish down the outside from midfield to beat Cheap Shot (Clayton Gallagher, $5.50) and Kelilah (Mikayla Weir, $9) in the 1300 metres QUBE Agri BM 50 Handicap.

Upcoming racing is at Binnaway and Boorawa Picnics on Saturday, and Dubbo TAB on Sunday.