Midwest Pennant Playoffs

Last Saturday our Grade 6 side kicked off their Midwest Pennant Playoff campaign at Gilgandra. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day, going down 60-45. The positive from the match was claiming 1.5 rinks, keeping the guys in the fight heading into this weekend.

The team now travels to Parkes where they will play against Orange City, Canowindra and Bourke and our Grade 4 side is also heading to Parkes this weekend for their playoff series, contesting a three-team round robin against Forbes and Bathurst. Best of luck to both teams. With a strong West Dubbo supporter base making the trip, it should be a fantastic weekend of bowls.

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Membership Renewals Reminder

A reminder to all bowlers that membership renewals are due by 30th June; fees remain at $20 per person and includes fantastic benefits.

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After-School Bowls Starting Soon

From Thursday, May 21, West Dubbo will be running free After School Bowls for children aged 10–17. Accredited coaches will be on hand to teach the game, run fun activities and help kids learn new skills in a safe environment. For more details or to register, contact Bowls Manager Anthony Brown.

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Social Bowls Highlights

Wednesday: Another outstanding turnout with over 36 bowlers enjoying our beautiful greens. Winning on countback after claiming 15 of the 16 ends were Hela Bryan, Avril Cox, and Bev Margery, while runners-up were June Usher, Ann Findlay, and Marg Rich. Third place went to the men’s team of Max Low, Glen Morrison and Trevor Sharpe. Warren Brown won the lucky draw.

Friday: A hardy group of 18 bowlers played triples in cool conditions. Winners were Wayne Middleton, Warren Brown, and Graham Ross who narrowly defeated Tash Morris, Steve Evans, and Tracy Silk. Pam Dawson won the players’ draw.

On Saturday, another handy group turned up, with triples played, and the winning team was Steve Ryan, John Fardell, and Gai Teal. Mother’s Day Bowls on Sunday welcomed 10 starters, with Neil Reily and Gai Teal taking home the Bluey Meats voucher for the win.

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Winter Social Bowls Times

From May 27, Wednesday and Friday social bowls will revert to a 12:30pm start during the winter months. Names in by 12pm.

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State Champ Markers Needed: Any members interested in marking during the Bowls NSW State Championships on July 3-4 are asked to see Anthony.We require 16 markers across the two days.

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Warilla Open Pairs

Good luck to our West Dubbo crew heading to Warilla next week to compete in the Open Pairs event! Representing the mighty Roos will be Dan Morris and Lyndsey Burden, and Di Wilson and Grant Gudmunson. The tournament runs from Monday to Thursday, with 14 games of pairs against some of the best bowlers in the country. A huge opportunity and fantastic experience for our players to test themselves against Australia’s elite. All the best guys – do yourselves and the club proud!

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Quote of the Week: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”