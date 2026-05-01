“Always Fiorente”, the Bourke Picnic Cup winner on Easter Sunday, backed up on Saturday, April 18, to win the 1500-metres Alkane Tomingley Gold Operations Tomingley Picnic Cup for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm.

Narromine-based Ricky Blewitt was again the rider and whereas "Always Fiorente" led throughout at Bourke, Blewitt chose to take a trail on Saturday behind the joint front-runners “My Diamond Boy” and “Hemsted”.

Joining in at the 200 metres, "Always Fiorente" (the $2.50 favourite) finished best to beat "My Diamond Boy" (Leandro Ribeiro at $3.50) by a neck with “Allande” (Dylan Parrott at $8) a length away third.

Able to take a day off his work at a western area mine, Michael Gray, in the saddle on three outsiders, kicked home a winning treble on “King Lesong”, “Spotted”, and “Frenetico”.

Trained at Forbes by Peter Kirby, King Lesong (at $10) led all the way to win the 800 metres Cracking Crutching Maiden Plate from “Air Miles” (Dylan Parrott on the $2.70 equal favourite) and “Lollylicious” (Eloise Drews at $6.50).

From the Kieren Hazelton stable at Gilgandra, "Spotted" came from behind the leading group to win the 800 metres JDP Heavy Diesel Class Two Trophy Handicap in the closest finish seen on a central west track for many years with race-caller Tim Moses saying “you could throw a tea towel over the first five”.

After a lengthy delay, the judge Neville Goode announcer the official placings as "Spotted" (Gray at $8) the winner by a short half-head from “Corvette Pride” with a nose to the third place dead-heaters “Shades Of Truth” and “Te Pani”, from a nose to “You Count” in fifth.

So close was the finish, there were numerous punters who thought "You Count" in fifth may have won while others favoured the leader "Te Pani" (dead-heater for third).

Completing the Michael Gray treble was the Bill Hayes, Forbes-trained "Frenetico" (at $10) which came from fourth to win the 1500 metres Dubbo City Toyota/Thinkwater Dubbo Class B Handicap from “Queen Kicker” (Ashley Boyd at $4.40) and “Kuroshinzo” (Leandro Ribeiro on the $2.90 favourite).

In background news, Bill Hayes for several years took horses to race over the summer on King Island in Bass Strait where the Tomingley winner Frenetico had been formerly trained by Robert Keys.

Making a long trip from Woolongong to Tomingley for a single ride on a relative outsider, Paul Zerafa was rewarded when the Terry Fulwood, Narromine-trained “The Drafter” won the 1150 metres O’Brian/Angus/Strahorn Family Class Three Trophy Handicap.

Near last in the run to the home-turn, "The Drafter" (at $9) swept down the outside to score by over a length from “Notleanormean” (Leandro Ribeiro on the $2.80 favourite) and Bitta Bon Magic (Ashley Boyd at $4).

Rarely does leading trainer Connie Greig fail to win a race at a meeting, and her Tomingley winner this year was “Taxonomy” (Leandro Ribeiro on the $2.10 favourite) which led, was headed halfway down the straight, then responded to account for “Fuel The Jet” (Ashley Boyd at $2.20) and “Checkout Chick” (Ricky Blewitt at $7) in the 1150 metres Steve Magill Earthmoving Maiden Plate.