Dubbo Bulls captain-coach Mitch Callinan was awarded the golden gloves after leading his team to the Western Premier League soccer premiership in his first year.

The former Newcastle player was inspirational in his inaugural season, with the Bulls WPL team, maintaining an almost clean-sheet in goals throughout and motivating his players constantly.

Perhaps Mitch’s greatest feat was lifting his Bulls to a sensational 4-2 win against defending premiers, Macquarie United (MUFC), in the final despite having four players sent off!

The Bulls rebounded under the coach’s philosophy that “you can only control what you can” and there was no fear travelling to Bathurst for the grand final against 75s.

The Bulls won their first title under the revamped WPL with striker Gareth Williams named Golden Boot after netting 18 times during the season including in both finals wins.

MUFC youngster Denham Auld was judged Rookie of the Year.