Coming off the back of a clean sweep for the Senior Dubbo Demons sides last week, all three teams were looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Parkes Panthers in both the Tier Two and Women’s grades, and the Orange Tigers in Tier One.

The Demons' “Ressies” were, however, up against a strong Panthers line-up and were set a task early on with the Panthers jumping away to a 20-point lead in the first quarter.

Young gun Demons Aiden Riley and James Wonderly, though, made the most of their opportunities at senior level with Aiden building into the game and making a strong impact in the final quarter.

The Demons midfielders battled hard all game with Reece Holland wearing his opponents like a tight-fitting glove and not giving them any room to spare. Andy Pearson also played his usual tough contested game of football and was damaging throughout.

Although there were not many opportunities for the forwards this week, Clint Hayley and Jackson Keogh stepped up towards the end of the match creating movement and avenues towards goal that the boys will aim to utilise in the weeks to come. A tough day at the office with the Panthers running away victors by 11.12.78 to 1.3.9.

For the first time since 2019, Parkes Panthers have fielded a women’s team in the competition and have already proven by their win over Cowra in round one that they have been working hard and mean business in the 2026 season.

Some excellent midfield work early on by the Demons set the game on their own terms. Lauren Anasis combined well with the likes of Ash Walsh, Bec Short, Michelle Yu, and Meg McCloud to provide opportunities for the forward line.

It was a day for the debutants with Olivia Tegart also slotting her first goal in just the second quarter. Haylee Brown was involved in everything in the forward line as well, and Rachel Latham broke the match open across the wing, eventually earning her the “Player’s Player” award.

Abbee Milgate enjoyed two birthday goals and Kristen Coady put together a best on-ground performance with goals coming from the wing and some wonderful deliveries into the forward line. While the Panthers impressed in this first match-up, the Demons proved too strong with the final score 10.8.64 to 0.4.4.

In Tier One for the men, Orange Tigers were also coming off a strong win in round one, so both teams were eager to mark their place on the board in the 2026 season.

It proved neck-and-neck in the first term with Williams providing the spark for the Demons with three goals, before he was struck down with a hamstring injury.

Jake Egan was keen to get the scoreboard ticking over with three goals to his name, while Grant Langford was a clearance machine in the midfield.

Jacob Whifield put in a best on-ground performance with some spectacular aerial work, strong contested efforts, and five goals to boot.

Daniel Searle was a welcome inclusion back into the side with a strong display along the wing. The Demons in the end proved too strong for the Tigers on the day, taking home the chocolates with a score of 16.15.111 to 3.3.21. They now look to continuing this form when they hit the road next weekend to take on the Bathurst Giants.

The juniors also looked to continue their impressive form on Sunday with the Under 12’s getting things underway looking as though they had been playing together for years.

Newcomer Aaliyah had a cracking game at centre half-back taking marks, breaking tackles, and clearing the ball from the backline. Co-captain Zarlia played well at fullback, thwarting many of the Giants’ attacks on goal.

Hudson was an absolute tackling machine throughout the contest, taking down Giants players left, right, and centre and the midfield also fought hard all game. Zarlia, Bayden, Aaliyah, and Hudson were the award winners for the day, but it was a great effort from all players in what promises to be the start of an exciting season with the final score, Demons 6.15.51 over the Giants 5.9.39.

After a tight tussle with the Bathurst Giants Blizzard team last week, the Dubbo Demons Under 14’s were looking to carry-over some of their efforts into the game against the Bathurst Giants Inferno side this week.

With a change in some positions, the Demons got off to a slow start and the Giants made the most of their opportunities early on.

After half-time, the Demons found their groove and the game soon tightened-up. This included Lilly Egan moving into the ruck and providing some great run forward along with Jack V putting-in some great second and third efforts to back-up his teammates.

In game number two, Sean P also threw-in some impressive shepherds and took a great mark in the forward 50. Hayden H was solid in defence, shutting down the Giants’ attack and providing some great transition movement out of the backline.

Benji B grew in confidence over the game making some smart decisions and helping to move the ball forward as Jack, Hayden H, Sean, and Benji B, took home the awards for the day for their efforts.

Coach Cassandra Kelly was very impressed with her troops with the final score 9.3.57 to 7.3.45 in favour of the Giants but with some great skills to continue to build on.

Round Three is Indigenous Round on the road with a bye for the women, with both men’s teams heading to Bathurst while the juniors will take to the field in Orange.

The Demons are also keeping it a “family affair” at the moment with grandparents and grandsons involved at the club and it is great to see the multi-generations still being involved and pulling on their old Demons’ jumpers!