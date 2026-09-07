Is “The Phantom” of RSL Combination Bowls at Sporties on Sundays a mere mortal like the rest of us, or has he now entered the ranks of exalted superheroes?

Longtime social bowler, Paul Goodstat was away for a number of weeks and, upon his return, was noticeably shy about showing his face in team photos. In the minds of his myriad colleagues, fans, and supporters, these two seemingly-innocent and co-incidental events have transformed him from being a simple man of the lawns, to a legend…

“I’d missed a few games because I hurt my shoulder, and when I came again, I received a 'Welcome Back'," the 'Ghost Who Walks' revealed to Dubbo Photo News.

“As I’d won the game that weekend, publicity officer, Chrissie Sinclair wanted to take my photo; I hate my photo taken, so I pulled a sleeveless jacket over my face,” he added.

This, he explained, was the origin story of a myth, an idol, and an icon, of the local bowling community.

“So, the name came about, ‘A’, because I’d been away for four to five weeks, and ‘B’, because no one could see my face.

“After that, other bowlers started calling me ‘The Phantom’, and it just stuck,” he explained.

Now regularly referred to as such in the sports section of this august journal with headlines including "The Phantom strikes again" or "Phantom and team ruthless", Paul says the moniker is all part of the frivolity of community bowling in the bush.

“I’ve been a regular weekend bowler for three or four years, Sunday’s a really fun get-together,” Paul explained.

“It’s serious but social with different levels of play for different standards, we also play on Wednesdays as well.”

Appreciating the humour behind the handle, like many men of his generation, Paul is very familiar with the Lee Falk comic creation whose column ran for decades in most popular Australian newspapers.

For modern readers who may be unaware of the backstory, The Phantom was a pirate attack survivor ship-wrecked off the coast of Africa, and whose descendants – unbeknownst to local tribes who believe he’s immortal – carry on their father’s fight for justice wearing a distinct outfit and face-mask.

“I certainly did read the comics, ‘Mr Walker – The Ghost who Walks’ they called him, they’re now collector’s items,” Paul said.

“I’m in my seventies and The Phantom is not new to me, he had a black eye covering and shirt.”

Proving that we can all be superheroes in our way, Paul also does his bit in the local community for one of our great service groups saving lives in the caring professions.

“I also volunteer at the Rural Flying Doctor Service here at the airport on Mondays and Wednesdays,” Paul explained.

“I just help out a bit, showing school groups and visitors around the place and explaining what they do,” he concluded.