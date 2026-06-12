The man who has tended the pre-match strapping and post-match treatment of injuries has been feted by his Dubbo Macquarie colleagues at Old Boys Day after "Murph’s" 50 golden years

Mark Murphy was his humble self as he walked onto Apex Oval through a huge throng of current an dpast players and lifelong friends to acknowledge his contribution to his Blues cum Raiders, Group 11, Western Zone Rams, COuntry and State.

“I played up to Under 18s when we won the premiership - undefeated - 1975, although I watched most of it from the sidelines after dislocating my shoulder for the third time.”

That closed one door on Murph’s love affair with rugby league but opened another.

“The surgeon told me that if I injured the joint again I could lose the use of my arm and possibly even face the loss of the limb!” His next decision was a ‘no-brainer’.

“I had spent a lot of time with George Hatch, the Director of Nursing at Dubbo Base Hospital and Macquarie’s long-term medical adviser and strapper and he offered me a pathway to stay in the game.”

George was so impressed with Murph’s motivation and potential that he arranged for him to attend a three week injury treatment and strapping course at the University of New England.

“That prepared me for what has become a very fulfilling career with league teams across the state, into Qld and overseas.

Murph cited Macquarie greats like Bear Hall, Bomber Forrester, Marshall Peachey, Noel SIng and Jacko Pearce as some of the greats he has tended in his golden career.

“I also had the pleasure of working with a young Laurie Daley who played for Riverina against our Western Division 18s - we won! - and then traveled with him in Country and NSW teams.

I was so happy for him as coach and our three Group 11 players, Isaiah Yeo, Kotoni Staggs and MAtt Burtonlast Wed night.”

Murph is a great believer in "team". “Everything we have achieved has come from club members at all levels pulling together to achieve a set goal.

“In 2000, we fought back from a decade of despair to regain the mantle as first grade premiers. It was a brutal match against old rivals Narromine but when fullback Brett Chippendale landed a wobbly field goal from the muddy centre of No 1 Oval the tears began to flood.”

Then Group XI and Country Rugby league President Jock Colley and former Manly and Australian captain and coach Bob Fulton, whose son played with the Raiders that season, were unashamed in their admiration for what Macquarie had achieved..

“It’s because of blokes like Murph, Jim Kelly and Ian “Boof” O’Neill that his club has been able to pull themselves out of the mire because of their belief in their club and reliance on mates and the community to get back to the top.” Murph’s passion for the Blues has not wavered.

“I grew up in Dubbo where local derbies, Macquarie versus CYMS, are just a way of life. You choose your ‘tribe’ and stick with it through thick and thin.”

Murph saved his most special words for his soulmate, Pam.

We’ve been together for nearly 50 years and Pam has been so generous in allowing me to follow my dreams. She and the kids have welcomed players from all grades - and clubs - into our home to prepare for and treat match-week injuries. I will never forget her love.”

Murph, we are all grateful that Pam is so supportive. We know you think you wil have more time together now but the smell of linament and the lure of the tape will probably keep you close to the dressing sheds every week, even if you won’t hae the title, you will always be the Master of Muscle manipulation!

As a fitting tribute, one of the players sheds at Apex Oval was named the Mark Murphy Room at Saturday’s special golden anniversary celebration.

In honour of the facility where the club legend has done much of his great work as a physio for his beloved Macquarie Raiders RLFC, the change-rooms at Apex Oval in Dubbo have been officially named, the Mark "Murph" Murphy Dressing Shed. The naming ceremony was held last Saturday week during the club's Old Boys Day milestone celebrations, honouring the humble local trainer who has dedicated half a century to the club.

Recently given the handle, “Murph the magnificent muscle manipulator” by Dubbo Photo News sports editor Geoff Mann, Murph transformed his life-long love of rugby league into an enduring passion, becoming the club’s physio for a number of seasons.

What began as a contribution grew into a “career” as team-mates and rep stars made their way to the famous aromatic liniment rubbing table adjacent to his home.

Murph's work also earned the respect of Group, Western Division, and Country officials who awarded him life memberships. He has also been selected to prepare NSW teams on journeys across the nation.

Murph is an absolutely dyed-in-the-wool Blue, and is so passionate that he won’t even sit in a green chair; a throwback to the days when Macquarie supporters wore the traditional Dubbo colours and the Group XI newcomers wore green!