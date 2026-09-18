The Annual Ladies and Men's Veterans Fourball State Championships will be held at Narromine this weekend, September 19-20.

The Narromine Veterans Golf Club have been privileged to conduct this major event annually since 2015.

This year it is a slightly different format, as the President of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA), John Daly, has announced the organisation is now gender-inclusive under their constitution, which allows women to jointly participate in competitions.

Our Western Districts Secretary, Ashley Bullock, has advised nominations for the event closed on September 15, with a draw to be available from him on Friday, September 18.

The championship event is over 36 holes, 18 to be played on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. It is now what is known as a " shotgun start" each day at 9.00 am. Each morning from 8.00 am, a light breakfast will be available at the Clubhouse, with lunch being served at the conclusion of each day's play.

At the time of going to press, registered players will be coming from Queensland, and the North Coast, Central coast and South Coast of NSW to compete with our local western district players, Ashley said.

The Narromine course is in top condition following recent rain and the work of Veterans Club President Peter Hutchinson and his band of volunteer workers.

The Narromine ladies will be in charge of catering for the event, along with the many other duties needed to make the weekend successful.

Local players Tony Mann and Rex Williams will defend the title they won last year.

So long as the weather holds, it will be top tournament with great benefits to the golf club and the town of Narromine with such an influx of visitors.

We are also grateful to the Narromine Shire Council for its continuing support.