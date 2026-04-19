Golfers arrived in force for the 2026 Men's NSW Sand Green Fourball Championship in Narromine recently – 216 players from 46 clubs throughout NSW – probably the largest field ever to compete on the Narromine course.

Golf NSW was represented by Stephen Fraser (CEO), Michael Medway (chairman), Graham (COO) Grant Harding (board member) Jack Kessell (organiser).

Speaking at the trophy presentation ceremony, the Golf NSW chairman congratulated the Narromine Club for the manner in which the event was conducted, as getting 216 players through each day was a credit to the Club. He also congratulated the club board members who had the course in top condition for the event.

Winners of the championship were the Newcastle pairing of Lloyd Radcliff and Stephen Stapedial (Horizons and Newcastle) with a score of 85 points – which is 13 under par for the 36 holes.

Runners-up were the local pairing of Craig Duff and Kale Bock on 84 points, on a count-back from Josh Gillette and Ryan Cadle (Stonecutters Club), also on 84 points.

The 36-hole nett winners were Brendan and Dan Gadsby, a father-and-son combination from Dubbo, with 94 points. Runners-up were Jack Whittle (Orange) and Tom McInnes (Cowra) on 93 points, and third went to Dudley Beetson (Nyngan) and Greg Dunn (Dubbo), also on 93 points.

The Saturday scratch winners were Alex Sambrook and Doug Potter (Narromine) with 43 points, while Harry Hailstone and Hugh McLean (Warren) were nett winners on 48 points.

The Sunday scratch winners were Brad Hurley (Condo) and Paul Pesgrove (Dunedoo) on 42 points while Dave and Tyler Martin (Nyngan) were the day two nett winners with nett 46.

It was a great weekend and Narromine Golf Club president Matt Brown thanked NSW Golf for allowing Narromine to conduct the event. He also thanked his committee, staff and all the helpers who worked tirelessly over the weekend to ensure the event was a success.