Fancy trying a new sport that combines tag versions of league, union, netball, and Australian and American Football?

That’s what innovative sports administrators and organisers Corey and Nicole Baron are offering at a come-and-try evening next Tuesday, September 15.

“Offside Tag” is a hybrid non-contact sport designed to offer the social, physical, and competitive benefits of a range of popular games, all combined into one, Corey revealed.

“Our whole family have been involved in tag sports for years, and my wife and I recently got the rights to Offside Tag for pretty much the whole western region so, being from Dubbo, we thought we’d kick it off here,” Corey said.

“It’s a brand-new sport that was developed about three years ago by Australian Chris Borghese as a mixture of touch, tag, rugby league and rugby union” he added.

Unlike traditional rugby codes, however – as with both netball and Australian Rules – players can pass in any direction, with attackers scoring one point for reaching the standard try zone, or two points by planting the ball in a designated square.

“It has elements of every one of those sports and, as we’ve always been involved in tag sports, it appealed to us.

“Tag sports have taken over the country, with games like Oztag and other variations now some of the most popular games out there.”

One of the major benefits of the new sport, he explains, is that unlike many other tag variations, there’s less of a premium on aerobic fitness, athleticism, and outright speed.

“Our game has 360-degree play and forward passing, which makes it a bit easier to play for people of all abilities. It’s still a serious sport with competition tables and finals, but you don’t have to be a superstar to play,” Corey said.

“The playing dimensions are also only about one-quarter that of a rugby field, so we can play four games on the one field… you can play winter or summer, but we’ll be looking firstly at it as a summer sport.”

With the mascot name for the local competition the Dubbo Dingoes, Corey and Nicole see this as a new code that could take off in the community.

“If you’ve played rugby league, you will be fine; if you’ve played rugby union, you will be fine; if you’ve played AFL, you will be fine; it’s a game for everyone,” Corey said.

“For the last 15 years, we’ve been playing, coaching, refereeing, and organising OzTag; we managed a competition a competition at Raymond Terrace in the Newcastle region and built it up to 800 players, so we think we can do the same thing here,” he concluded.

The come-and-try, sign-up event is at Apex Oval from 5pm next Tuesday, September 15, with hopes for starting the first league a week later.

For more information, follow them on social media, or contact Corey Baron on 0413 742 360.