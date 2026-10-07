After bagging four premiership titles this year – including Firsts, Seconds, Colts and the women’s Ferguson Cup – Dubbo Rugby Club held a stellar presentation night on Saturday, September 26.

First up was the Harry Roberts Perpetual Trophy Outstanding Dedication award won by Josh Sinisa, followed by the Peter Davis Memorial Award for Sportsmanship won by Sam Knaggs, with the Vincent Gordon Club Spirit Award going to Thomas Koerstz.

Amongst the playing awards, Rookie of the Year went to Wes Cole, Most Dedicated Player to Jake Iakopo, with Most Outstanding Player to Darcy Pollard. Most Outstanding Player in the Women's going to Lillyann Mason-Spice, who also bagged highest points-scorer, while Supporter Of The Year went to Steve and Jen Cowley, and Club Person of the Year went to Harry Eggleton.

In other awards, Life Membership was awarded to Angus McDonald.

There was also a series of player awards for each team, and some light-hearted novelty awards including “Ratbag of the Year”, won by Meg Webster; “Grass-Cutter of the Year”, won by Lucas Young; “Charmer of the Year” won by Ratu Roko; “Golden Gloves” won by Lakeisha Hull; and “Dummy Spit”, bagged by Dale Smith.