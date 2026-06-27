Although there has been no Indoor Cricket venue in Dubbo since December, seven locals have been named in State and Country teams anyway!

This result shows amazing resilience from each of them, not to mention, talent, to be able to rise against the odds to achieve representation without so much as a netted centre in which to practice or compete.

“The only time we get a chance to showcase our skills, is when we are playing State League in Penrith, Newcastle, Taree or Tamworth”, Dubbo Indoor Vice President Brayth Stevenson revealed.

The then-new sport was introduced to the west when Jeff and Nea Costello opened an Indoor Cricket Centre in Douglas Mawson Road, way back in the 1980s. It was a much-loved local institution, before relocating to Wheelers Lane at Sportsworld under Greg King.

“Thousands of school kids, young enthusiasts, and many more social and more serious players have appeared in regular competitions ever since,” Brayth said.

He was the competition’s organiser, up until the end of last year when the bad news arrived.

“PCYC bought the centre from ‘Kingy’, and we thought things would continue as they had done for decades,” he recalled.

“When we were told it was not going to happen, hundreds of current and former players were at a loss.”

Despite the disappointment and absence of a facility in which to tune-up their skills, Dubbo still entered two teams – Firsts and Thirds – in the NSW competition.

“It has meant a lot of travel, and extraordinary costs given the price of fuel, but our players are so keen they have done it and now they’ve reaped the rewards.”

Amongst local players, Thomas Nelso still plays with CYMS Cougars in Whitney Cup and former Indoor juniors, Wade Burrows and Brock Larance have been chosen in the NSW Blues for the Nationals in July.

“It’s so motivating for all of us to have Wade (Newcastle) and Brock (Perth) honouring the city where it all began,” Brayth said proudly.

“They have both played at much higher levels in their careers and jumped at the opportunity to play with old mates,” he added.

The enthusiasm of these three senior players and the support from Greg King and other veteran Indoor Cricketers, has encouraged younger ones to test themselves.

“We contacted all our juniors about upcoming trials for Country teams,” Brayth said.

“Four of those who travel and play with our teams in the State League, have gained caps,” he concluded.