Those magnificent aviators in their aerobatic flying machines are back in Narromine this week for the NSW Aerobatic Championships.

Competitors drove in, flew in, or otherwise made their way to Narromine for the prestigious state championships which run from April 15-19.

Staged by the Australian Aerobatic Club (AAC), the event will put the state’s best aerobatic pilots through their paces at an aerodrome that is familiar to many. Permanent markers are now in place onsite at the Narromine Aerodrome to assist with aerobatic competitions, so popular is the venue for such events.

Dubbo Photo News caught up with Ray Pearson, national AAC treasurer and also secretary/treasurer of the AAC NSW Chapter, ahead of the event.

At the time of this discussion about 15 competitors were scheduled to compete, but Ray said this could change.

“We’ve currently got 15, but this is a state comp and there’s normally a few late registrations,” he explained.

“We’ll have somewhere between 15 and 20 competitors for this one.”

Dubbo Photo News asked Ray about the impact of the world fuel crisis on entrants in the competition.

“We’ve got plenty of aviation fuel, but some [competitors] will drive down and may be watching the [motor] fuel situation on the way down. Others ferry the aircraft,” Ray said.

“With aviation fuel, you get it when you need it. We haven’t had the same sort of shortages and we’ve been told there’s more than enough fuel for our competition, so we’ll be fine,” he added.

An internationally-recognised sport, aerobatic flying attracts a lot of spectators as the competitors complete a series of aerial manoeuvres within a defined space above the aerodrome. Ray said aviation enthusiasts of all ages are welcome to come to the Narromine Aerodrome, and watch the action for free as the competition unfolds.

With great autumn weather expected, spectators are welcome to bring a picnic with them or purchase drinks and snacks from local businesses and bring to the aerodrome. The Narromine Aviation Museum adjacent to the aerodrome will also have drinks for purchase, and is worth a visit during these school holidays.

“I’ve had a look at the forecast and it all looks pretty nice for the championships,” Ray concluded.