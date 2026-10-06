What an incredible year it has been for the Central West Football Club (CWFC), smashing records in their first-ever season, attendees heard at their recent presentation event. Club Chairman, Troy Kearney, reflected on the fledgling club’s entry into the NSW Boys Youth League earlier this year.

“I offer huge congratulations to all of our 2026 award winners,” Troy said.

“Your hard work, commitment and achievements throughout the season are something of which to be very proud,” he added.

He also had words for those who may have missed out on an award saying: “Keep working, keep believing and keep pushing; 2027 is going to be bigger and stronger!”

Troy went on to thank players, coaches, managers, volunteers, sponsors, families and supporters who made their inaugural season one to remember.

“It has been a huge undertaking for everyone involved,” Troy said.

“The travelling, the costs, the ups and downs of competing for nearly six months against powerful clubs with much larger drawing areas but, those who committed have grown in every way; I am very proud,” he concluded.