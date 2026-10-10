The Orana Equestrian Club proudly hosted the 2026 Lexus Central West Dressage Championships at the Dubbo Showground over the October long weekend, continuing a tradition that has spanned more than 30 years.

This major regional event welcomed 43 riders and 48 horses from across NSW, including competitors travelling from Scone, Parkes, Forbes, Bathurst, Narrabri, Wee Waa and Mudgee.

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Weather challenges turn into a perfect weekend

Riders began arriving last Friday afternoon, October 2, with 11mm of rain falling overnight. Fortunately, the Dubbo grounds handled the weather superbly – the rain settled the surface without making it slippery, and the storms that threatened throughout Saturday passed to the north and south.

By Sunday morning, the skies cleared to reveal a bright, calm and beautifully sunny day, creating ideal conditions for the highest‑level horses and the final championship classes.

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A showcase of dressage talent

This year’s championships featured the full spectrum of dressage levels – from Preparatory through to FEI‑level horses, including riders with international competition experience. The diversity of the sport was on full display, with ponies, thoroughbreds, quarter horses, paints and warmbloods represented, as well as homebred horses and riders ranging from primary‑school age to competitors in their 70s.

Despite Saturday’s challenging conditions, riders delivered polished, confident tests – with many achieving personal bests, with state and national‑level qualifying results.

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Championship results

The championships were officiated by four respected judges: Nell Marshman (A‑level, Upper Lansdowne); Kay Barney (A‑level, Terrey Hills); Ross Green (B‑level, Gloucester); and Gillian Hill (Dubbo).

Marshman and Barney are recognised as two of the top dressage judges in NSW, providing riders with expert feedback and consistent adjudication.

Results for the championships were as follows:

• Closed Unrestricted Preparatory Champion: Emma‑Kate Wykes/RUBY (Dubbo); Tim Williams/HUNTER.

• Closed Unrestricted Preliminary Champion: Nadine Russell/LP Astronomical (Dubbo); Debbie Blaxland/Playboys Cookies N Cream.

• Closed Unrestricted Novice Champion: Amber Avis/Mingara Miranda (Dubbo); Amy Burrowes/Andrelles First Strike/

• Official Pony Champion: Natasha Larsen/Stockleigh Dark Angel (Dubbo); Marie Cooper/Stockleigh She’s So Special.

• Official Preliminary Champion: Toby Farraway/Toto Bettina W (Bathurst); Natasha Larsen/Furst Lady MBE.

• Official Novice Champion: Fiona Williams/LP Charisma (Narrabri); Anna Fullarton/GT For The Boys.

• Official Elementary Champion: Fiona Williams/LP Charisma (Narrabri); Karen McElroy/LP Concorde.

• Official Medium Champion: Sarah Farraway/Cooramin Shine (Bathurst); Karen McElroy/LP Concorde.

• Official Advanced Champion: Petrina Cox/Wunderbar Rosarina (Mudgee); Jan Mastin & Basali.

• FEI Small Tour Champion: Rebecca Hinze/Rosebrook Natalie (Scone); Deborah Fulwood/Gwandalan Snowman.

• FEI Medium Tour Champion: Robyne Smith/Lord Larry (Scone); Diana Tremain/Bridgford Rock On R.

• FEI Big Tour Champion: Diana Tremain/Bridgford Oopsie (Dubbo).

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Long‑standing community support

The Orana Equestrian Club acknowledges its valued supporters, including Tracserv, which has partnered with the Championships for more than 30 years, and Lexus Central West, now in its sixth year as naming‑rights sponsor.

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See more photos elsewhere Dubbo Photo News Sport, October 8 edition.