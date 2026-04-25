NSW's greatest ever player and the state's most recent winning State of Origin coach both insist Brisbane superstar and former Wellington-born local Kotoni Staggs should play centre for the Blues this year.

The million-dollar question is whether Blues coach Laurie Daley is prepared to switch out either of last year's centre pairing of Latrell Mitchell and Stephen Crichton from the incumbent Blues starting side.

The opening Origin showdown is on May 27 in Sydney with the Blues desperate to turn the tables on last year's series loss.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire, who won the 2024 Origin series as Blues coach before taking Brisbane to last year's NRL title, said Staggs was "an Origin player".

"Tones is one of the best centres in the game at the moment and I hope with (Origin) ahead he is talked about," Maguire said.

"I think his defence has been excellent. He has worked really hard in that space."

Despite playing all three Tests for Australia in the 2025 winning-Ashes series, Staggs has only played one Origin match for NSW in 2022.

"I would love to be back there," Staggs said.

"The way I play in clubland is the way I would play in a Blues jersey. Do I let my team down? No I don't think I do. If I was to get the call up again, and put that Blues jersey on, I will do everything I can to win a series."

Last year NSW lost the Origin series and Staggs had by far his best NRL season in attack with 12 tries, six try assists and 26 line breaks, more than double his previous best on the way to winning his first premiership.

This season 27-year-old Staggs' defensive efficiency is rated above 94 per cent, easily his best ever.

In the 32-12 home win over Canterbury on Friday night Staggs was battling through plantar fasciitis – inflammation of the tissue supporting the arch of the foot – but came up with several try saving tackles with brilliant reads. He was also brutal in his work.

"For him to battle with what he has been going through the last few weeks and do what he has is the Anzac spirit and in the Origin space," Maguire said.

Staggs suffered the foot injury the previous week against Wests Tigers in a 21-20 win but battled on.

It is one reason why Blues legend Andrew Johns wrote in his Nine Newspapers column on Friday he would play Staggs at right centre in Origin I.

"The big thing that stood out for me when Staggs played the Tigers was his defence," Johns wrote.

"Normally he's a really attack-oriented player but I thought defensively he was really strong and aggressive."

After Brisbane's win over the Bulldogs without 12 of their top 30 available, Staggs was smiling but in pain.

"I'm bloody hobbling, but it's alright," he said.

"I didn't think I would play tonight, but this game meant more than just myself. I wanted to play for the boys and I am proud of them.

"As a leader, I just have to turn up with the right attitude and play my footy and they will jump on the back of whatever I do.

"I feel I have turned up with the right headspace and going after what I need to do. The guys support me."