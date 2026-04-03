A total of 11 paddlers attended the Forbes Dragon Boat Fun Day that featured plenty of races and even a traditional tug-a-war.

Clubs from the Blue Mountains, Orange, Parkes, Wagga Wagga, and Bathurst also travelled to the event, along with our own competitors from Dubbo and surrounds.

In more exciting news, local members, Dave Quigley and Hugh Irving, have been involved in additional paddling/training with the NSW Western Regional State Team so as to compete in the Australian Championships on the Sunshine Coast later this month

They are part of 17 paddlers also in solid training for a 37km race in May that starts at the southern end of Bribie Island and finishes at the Caloundra Power Boat Club. Only 10 boat crews are typically invited to compete in this event, that has a five-hour finish time which includes short breaks at the 12km and 25km points, with the paddle finishing with a sprint to the finish line.

In other upcoming days, local members also enjoy the opportunity for a change of scenery when the club paddles on the Macquarie River at Narromine twice this year.

Anyone wanting to try a free month’s paddle with the local club, can go to the Outback Dragons website.