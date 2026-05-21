Dubbo dragon boaters headed north representing the local Outback Dragons club at the second annual Enduro Quest, a 37km paddle from Bribie Island to Caloundra.

The club’s official Facebook page summarised the event as:

“A vibrant community of Dragon Boat enthusiasts converged, embodying the spirit of friendly competition and collective achievement,” the post read.

“The second annual race, held on the picturesque Pumicestone Passage, saw 10 determined crews from various clubs paddle with purpose, starting at Marine Rescue Bribie Island and finishing at Caloundra Power Boat Club,” it went on.

The turn-up of crews showed the increasing interest in this event, the post said, with Dubbo Dragons publicity officer, Chris Robinson, delighted that Orana locals were part of an eclectic group of teams competing.

“Building on last year's inaugural event, which drew four dragon boats, this year's fleet more than doubled, showcasing the growth and enthusiasm of the sport,” Chris said.

“We finished fifth, which was an awesome result considering the distances we all travelled to compete,” she added.

The Caloundra Dragons had their own take on the race, writing:

“Aiding their swift passage was a welcome tailwind, which complemented their strength and teamwork,” they reported.

“The Sunshine Coast Dragon Boat team dominated the race, leading from start to finish and demonstrating their prowess,” the post added.

The Enduro capped off a fun few weeks north of the border for the local club after the Dragons also raced in the National Championships on the Sunshine Coast last month.

If you’re interested in a fun and social team sport that keeps competitors fit as a fiddle, Chris says the club is always looking for new blood.

“No experience is necessary,” Chris said.

“We have plenty of talented, enthusiastic and welcoming paddlers to show you the ropes!” she concluded.