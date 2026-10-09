Fine weather was on the rise for our RSL Combination Bowls on Sunday, October 4. The RSL Sporties Club, North Dubbo, was buzzing with 36 bowlers utilising six rinks for their morning of bowls. From all reports, all enjoyed their games.

Overall winners for the day with 25 shots was the team comprising Mary Perry, Gordon Lumis and Alan Andriske against Ron McCauley, Ruby Stockings and Trish Gosper on nine shots.

Sue O’Dea, Bryan O’Sullivan and Col Cottee were the team to take well deserved second place, gaining the upper hand with 18 shots against Tim Moore, Eric Satchell and Gordon Scott making eight shots.

Third place was won by the team of Tracy Keenan, Vicki Hummel and Mick Strawhan with 19 shots, against Leo Balstad, Pat Ryan and Mel Giddings on 13 shots.

Only two shots the difference on rink two between Di Hildebrandt, Steve Evans and Peter Sinclair, who won their game on 14 shots from Ken Whittaker, Frank Armstrong and Steve Kelly on 12 shots.

A very close game on rink five between Ray Strawhan, Dick Whiteford and Gaye Cottee, who won their game with a convincing 14 shots from the team of Sue McCauley, Chris Straojny and Rod Pfeiffer on 13 shots.

A hard-fought game won on ends and a countback went to the team of Maurice Wallace, Shirley Marchant and Brian Jones with 15 shots and winning 10 ends, against Ron Weigold, Tod O’Dea and Graham Ross with 15 shots and seven ends.

Resters this week went to Mary Perry and Leo Balstad.

Lucky numbers this week went to Steve Evans, Mick Strawhan and Ron Weigold.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. See our contact details under SUNDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary. Players names to be in by 9am for a 9.30 start please.