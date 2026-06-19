Dubbo RSL Combination Bowls had a healthy 42 competitors playing last Sunday, with the majority of stalwarts showing up and a couple of new players as well.

The team of Col Cottee, Paul ‘the phantom’ Goodstat and Terese Gaio took top spot for the day with a large margin of 21 shots from Ron McCauley, Roger Sherwin and Steve Kelly on eight. In a game of two halves, Pete Sinclair, Greg Brown and Ronnie Weigold came from behind to beat Matt Quill, Robin Hellyer and John Kennedy and claim second place. The score was 20-14.

It was great to see Trish Gosper return to Sunday bowls although it took some time for her and her team of Vicki Hummel and Chris Sinclair to work out the green speed.

Their opposition team of Chris Strongy, Kerry Dickson and Rob Pfeiffer rolled a solid nine shots for the first eight ends and thought things were looking good. Trish and her team were forced to up their game and eventually snatched the lead on the 13th end. They hung on to win nine ends and claim third place.

Close on their tail was the team of Di Hilderbrant, Ross Pharo and Anthony Coe, who beat Maurice Wallace, Shirley Marchant and Bryan O’Sullivan 16-13, however, the ends were level at 8-all.

In another close game of two distinct halves, Gordon Scott, Ray Strawhan and Ken Whittaker beat Mary Perry, Pat Ryan and Brian Jones. Gordon’s team had a strong start and were six ahead at the halfway mark. Impressive scoring multiples of ‘5’ and ‘6’ from Brian’s team saw them rapidly close the gap but it was not quite enough as Gordon’s team won 19-18.

A close tussle also between the teams of Pete Lesuer, Frank Armstrong and Sue McCauley playing against Leo Balstad, Gordon Lummis and Rick See. The points go to Pete’s team 14-13. A dead heat between the teams of Phil Knight, Dick Whitford and Jenni Spratt playing against Mel Giddings, Ruby Stockings and Tim Moore was the result as both teams scored 16 points and had eight ends each.

Only two resters were won this week and they were both claimed by Maurice Wallace. Lucky numbers went to Ron McCauley, Bryan O’Sullivan and Robin Hellyer. As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.