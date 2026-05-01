Dubbo Pickelball’s popular “Boss” Series competition returned to action late April, delivering an evening of high quality play and strong performances across both divisions.

Players brought plenty of energy and determination to the courts, resulting in a fiercely-contested night of pickleball fun and action. Competition was particularly intense with participants showcasing plenty of skill, precision, and sportsmanship throughout.

In the Purple Series, the standout performers were the formidable father-and-son duo of Tim and Mikey, who proved unstoppable on their way to claiming top honours. Their teamwork, communication, and consistency set them apart in a highly-competitive field.

In the Pink Series, Dion and Sue also produced an excellent display of pickleball to secure first place again demonstrating great coordination and composure under pressure in which they were able to rise above their opponents and take the win.

The “Boss” Series continues to promote pickleball in the region and welcomes players of all experience levels, with new participants encouraged to get involved and be part of the growing competition.