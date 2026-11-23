This is a short report on the Dubbo duo who travelled to the Gold Coast recently to participate in the biennial Pan Pacific Masters Games 2026

As the name implies, it is a Masters Games series that is hosted in November of every second year and is an event that attracts Masters-aged participants from across Australia, who take advantage of the friendly and yet competitive nature of more than 40 different sports that are represented.

On the Pickleball courts, this year Dubbo only had the Masters duo of Brian Humphries and Greg King, who participated in the 80’s+ and 70’s + singles and Doubles grades.

In a Singles event, in what is labelled as a “skinny singles” format, Brian, in the 80’s + Open grade series, battled for the Gold medal but finished with Silver, going down in the best of three finals play-off, a great result when considering the level of the event.

In the 70’s + Open ratings event, Greg King reversed the result for the Western Stars Dubbo duo, collecting Gold with a best of three series win.

Greg then joined with a female competitor from Tasmania to play in the Seniors Mixed age 80’s play off, doubling his Gold medal intake and allowing Beverly to have her Bronze Medal from a previous event against much younger opponents – a fantastic effort when you consider she is now aged 87!

The chore now will be preparing for the 2028 Australian Masters, which should see many from Dubbo coming on board and taking advantage of the event being hosted at Newcastle in October 2027.

In the local scene, organisers are organising the summer series in Open and Women's grades. This series will be looking to a start date from next Wednesday. Contact details for the club are under MULTIPLE DAYS in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.