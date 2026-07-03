Dubbo College scored an impressive “three-peat” victory in this year’s Astley Cup, taking home the trophy for the third season in a row.

The highly-coveted triple crown follows an impressive series of sporting wins against regional rivals Bathurst and Orange senior schools ending last week.

The black and red army put on a dominant display across multiple disciplines, with notable standout performances from the boys’ rugby league, as well as in athletics, netball, and basketball squads. Victory was clinched when Dubbo College beat Bathurst High School in the basketball by 79-51, and in netball by 40-32.

Dubbo a week before had also achieved an assertive display in a number of sports against Orange High with results including:

Netball: Dubbo 42 Orange 27

Basketball: Dubbo 92 Orange 53

Hockey: Dubbo 2 Orange 2

Tennis: Dubbo 10 Orange 2

Athletics: Dubbo 65 Orange 35

Rugby league: Dubbo 40 Orange 6

Girls soccer: Dubbo 3 Orange 3

Boys soccer: Dubbo 3 Orange 1

The Astley Cup is one of regional NSW longest running and most competitive school sporting events, and Dubbo's recent victories have cemented a formidable modern dynasty for the college.