It was a pleasant winter day at Dubbo RSL Combination Bowls with a total of 41 players turning up for their Sunday morning fix at Sporties this week.

Teams at this event are decided by a random “paddle-pop pick” process, and this week Gordon Scott had the company of Di Hildebrandt and Vitt Mascaro. The team started strongly against Tim Moore, Vicki Hummell, and Matt Quill, and even discussions of favourite fudge flavours couldn’t distract Gordon’s team from claiming first prize for the day by 26-6.

Second place went to John Kennedy, Garry Huggins, and Pete Sinclair over Maurice Wallace, Eric Satchell, and Steve Kelly. In this match, there were only two points in it at the halfway mark and the game could have gone either way. However, Pete then rallied his team and they finished strongly by winning 26-11.

Third place went to Ros Joseph, Ross Pharo, and Col Cottee, who beat Sue O’Dea, Shirley Marchant, and Brian Jones by 15-7. Close behind this side were Rob Pfeiffer and Frank Armstrong who beat Ricky See and Greg Brown with Chris Sinclair the “swinger” and bowling diplomatically for both sides.

An impressive “four” on the 15th end was the difference, helping Rob’s team to come home by 17-10.

Mary Perry, Todd O’Dea, and Mel Giddings were also too strong for Dick Whitford, Pat Ryan, and Graham Ross with the final score 21-15.

“The Phantom” (Paul Goodstat) then combined with Tracey Keenan and Chris Strongy to beat Phil Knight, Ruby Stockings, and Ken Whittaker. Although Phil’s team outscored the opposition in the second half, they didn’t quite get over the line with the final score 14-10.

A close game is always a good game, and the match between Mick Strawhan, Jenni Spratt, and Gordon Lumis playing Leo Balstad, Helen Emblem, and Lockie O’Neil was no exception. The honours eventually went to Micks team 18-16 and nine ends to seven.

Although there were many close attempts, there were no resters awarded this week, with the lucky numbers going to Pat Ryan, Mary Perry, and “The Phantom”.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome with the club’s contact details under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.