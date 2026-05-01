Dubbo Ducks flocked to the RSL indoor pool for their post-Anzac Day swim on Sunday, with a few notable absences from among our wonderful servicemen and women members, no doubt having a well-deserved sleep-in after a hectic and tiring day.

First event was a 25-metre freestyle with a star-studded final in which club treasurer, Peter Hargreaves, managed to hold off a fast-finishing Craig Ross in the closest of wins. Peter was heard to say “another one for the old good guys” after he realised he had claimed the race. Ron Everett and father-son duo Peter and Jack Allen rounded out the top five.

Race secretary Marg Ross also pulled one out of her back pocket when she put on a 2 x 25-metre Butterfly brace relay for the second event. In the 65-year history of the Ducks, this was the first time this event has been swum. However, when Ducks swim “butterfly”, it is quite a unique spectacle. While everyone gets in and has a go, it would be hard to call what was swum by many as “butterfly”... rather a jumble of arms and legs flailing above and below the water, with a head thrown in here and there.

In another first, of the nine two-person teams, eight swam too fast in the heats and broke their allotted handicap times. This left the ever-young Henry Willcockson and Mark Scullard to swim a very unusual final which generated plenty of laughter whilst planting seeds for the tales that will be told.

Third event was a 50-metre freestyle where Robert Rich and Marg Ross took early leads in the final, however, after eating a few too many red frogs recovering from the butterfly, they swam too fast and broke through their times. This allowed Mark Scullard to touch out Mal Cavanagh and Mark Prentice in a very close finish.

The final “At Go” event was a 25-metre breaststroke which, in four hotly-contested heats, club stalwart and spelling champion Nicole Johnstone took out the event 0.01 second ahead of the long-serving and rightly-popular Robert Rich. Club legend, Judy Walsh and breaststroker extraordinaire Peter Hargreaves rounded out the top four.

Lucky numbers were John Wherritt and Craig Ross, with the April pointscore results in first, Peter Hargreaves at -38; second, Henry Wilcockson at -35 and, in third; Jack Allen at -34.

Ducks' AGM will be held after the swim this Sunday and followed by lunch. In other news, Henry will need solid numbers this Sunday for the Harbord trip so that accommodation can be booked, and our presentation dinner is on Saturday, May 30 (RSVP now). New members are always welcome. Contact details are in Diary section of Dubbo Photo News.

That’s this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.