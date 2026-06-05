Ducks, dignitaries, partners and families, all gathered last Saturday, May 30, at Dubbo RSL for their presentation night to celebrate the personal and team achievements from the 2025/26 swim season.

Highlights included the Champion of Champions trophy going to Neil Harris; Most Improved Mike Toohill trophy to Alan Quin; the Ken McMullen Award to David Sparkes; the Vern Traeger Trophy to Amy Barling; the Tom Flynn Ironman Memorial to Warren Williams; the Col Eastburn “Boom Boom” Brace Relay to Mark Scullard and Warren Williams; and the Emergency Services Trophy to the team of Norm Bahr, Amy Barling, and Nicole Johnstone.

Club Person of the Year – the Meadows Slapp and Traeger Trophy – went to a much-deserving Mark Scullard. Yearly Point score winners were Nicole Johnstone and Katharine O'Rourke both, incredibly, on 514 points.

A full list of winners will be available on Dubbo RSL Diggers Swimming Club's social media.

Thanks also go out to Ducks Chairman and RSL vice-president, Bill Greewood, for presenting the Age Champions; the RSL's Brian Zaia and Ducks patron Greg Salmon, for presenting the Monthly Point Score winners; Ducks Patron and sponsor, Dick Smith, for presenting the yearly Point Score Champions; Ducks Life Member and sponsor Brian Schoeffel, for presenting the Monthly Trophy Race winners; and Dubbo RSL Club President, Jeffrey Caldbeck, for presenting the trophies for Open Championships and special event trophies.

Acknowledgement also to Dubbo RSL Club for their continued sponsorship and the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool for their facilities which make each Sunday morning possible.

Despite a late night, many Ducks were up and at it on Sunday morning when they contested a four-event card, the first of which was 50-metre freestyle race. The bravery of Shaun Graham and Peter Allen could not deny Jack Allen first place, however, with Bill Greenwood taking second and Nicole Johnstone third.

A Brace Relay was next; a 25-metre backstroke followed by 25-metre freestyle with Mal Cavanagh and Tom Gray triumphing by a fingernail, Katharine O'Rourke with Henry Wilcockson, and Neil Harris with Bill Greenwood were in a dead-heat for second; Jack Allen with Tim Gratton was fourth; and Mark Scullard with Alan Quin rounded out a very exciting final.

Individuals then lined up for a 25-metre breaststroke with only hundredths of a second again between the finalists. Neil Harris, his tempo just too fast, rewarded Nicole Johnstone with the win, with Craig Ross second, Jack Allen third, and Tom Gray in fourth.

The “At Go” event to finish the morning's proceedings was a 25-metre freestyle with Jack Allen (0.27 seconds), Craig Ross (0.77 seconds), Henry Wilcockson (0.97 seconds), Peter Allen (1.25 seconds), and Neil Harris (1.31 seconds). Lucky number winners were Bill Greenwood and Mark Scullard with the May pointscore totals seeing Henry Wilcockson on 60, Katharine O'Rourke on 55, and Rob Rich on 51.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.

• Dubbo Photo News will feature more of the presentation night photos in next week's issue.