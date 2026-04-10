Nothing’s better in the Aussie bush than a good old-fashioned picnic meet in one of our genuine country communities.

That’s exactly what punters and other racegoers can expect at the beautiful village of Tomingley – 40 minutes south-west of Dubbo – next weekend.

Helping organise that special one day of the year on the local racing calendar for Saturday, April 18, Charna Edmunds says you can’t beat a race meet on an idyllic rural track to get your pulse going.

“It’s a real community event, people love to come to picnic races, it’s just the atmosphere,” Charna enthused.

“There’s actually a local family that has their reunion here every year, and have done so for a long time,” she added.

The day itself will include some great galloping on a picturesque course with everything needed to make the day a success for both social and serious thoroughbred fans.

“It’s a six-race program with good fields, and we’re expecting about eight bookies to be on-course for the day,” Charna revealed.

“We’ve also got lots of local entries from the district and around the region.”

With the catchy slogan “where beautiful shoes, meet dusty hooves”, the occasion is, however, much more than just a chance to have a flutter on your favourite from the parade ring!

“We try and put on a good show, we’re going to have a marquee with a live performer, Sam Coon, and various ‘fashions on the field’ events for men, women, and children.

“We’re also going to do a canteen this year for the first time, with a barbecue, steak sandwiches, home-made sausage rolls and pies, with Narromine Car Club volunteering their time,” Charna explained.

The committee of which she is a central part is comprised of those typical selfless volunteers that make Australian country communities, the special places that they have always been.

“I’ve been secretary/treasurer for four years. It’s an all-year effort actually; we have to put in the same amount of work for this one day as a track that has 30 meets a year,” Charna said.

“Everyone on the committee works tirelessly to make it a success, in what will be our 104th year.”

Other activities include a “Calcutta” auction just up the road at the Cross Roads Hotel, Tomingley, on the Friday, April 17, free children’s entertainment with a jumping castle, bar facilities, free camping, and a fun after-party with live music at the pub following the last race for the day.

With what is very likely looking to be a (very) “fast” track, Tomingley Picnic Races is one of those few outdoor events where a bit of pre-race-day precipitation would definitely not go astray!

“We’re just dealing with the ‘bindis’ and getting the track right, and we’re actually hoping for a little bit of rain over the next week,” Charna said.

“it’s going to be a great community event; everyone helps each other out, and it always has a good vibe,” she concluded.

Tickets can be pre-purchased via 123Tix, and for further more information about the event, follow Tomingley Picnic Races on social media at: www.facebook.com/tomingleypicnicraces/.