Showing the strength of local competition, a quartet of Orana athletes are taking to the big stage this week at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin.

The local athletes are representing the region over a range of track and field events and races, a recent social media post from Dubbo Athletics revealed.

Competing as part of the Regional Australia Team at the high-level meet, is Logan Penman in the Under 18s 800-metre event at which Logan will make his international debut off the back of a strong season.

In the Opens, sister Ella is also in both the 200-metres and 400-metre events with her run of outstanding performances continuing as she was recently crowned 400-metre Champion at the Australian Uni Games.

Ella also made her first senior final in the open 400-metres at the Australian Athletics Championships placing sixth before and topping it off with gold in the 4x400-metres Mixed Relay for NSW.

In the Australian Masters Team, Steve Gamble is also competing in the 60-metres, 100-metres, 400-metres, 800-metres, and 400-metres hurdles, as well as in Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, Javelin and Outdoor Pentathlon!

Steve has had a strong first season back in competition after 23 years away from high level competition and was crowned Australian M40 Masters Champion in Triple Jump, Silver in the 4x100-metres Relay and Bronze in Long Jump at the recent Australian Masters Championships.

In the Australian Para-Athletics Team for T36, Zac Harding also has full schedule including in the 100-metres and 200-metres, and the Long Jump, Shot Put, and Javelin.

Zac is a dual-registered athlete with both Narromine Athletics and Dubbo Athletics and is an exciting young para-athlete and Australian record-holder who recently won gold at the Under 20s Australian Athletics Championships in both the 100-metres and javelin.

“A fantastic achievement to represent at this level,” a Dubbo Athletics spokesperson said.

“All their hard-work and training has paid-off and we wish the team all the best as they take on the Oceania region in Darwin and make Dubbo and Narromine proud,” they added.