Cowra based Andrew Molloy, who has trained several outstanding gallopers, at Dubbo on Sunday produced a surprise result when rank outsider Yakamoz won the $50,000 Totally Workwear-Super Maiden Plate over 1200 metres.

Finishing last at the Kembla Grange debut, the three-year-old filly then came to the Andrew Molloy stable and following two outings started at $101, with some punters getting $151 for the Dubbo assignment.

Given a good run behind the leader by ace Cowra jockey Mathew Cahill, Yakamoz overhauled the $1.35 favourite Marinera (Izzy Neale) to win by almost a length with the perennial placegetter Nightwalker (Jacob Stiff, ($15) two lengths away third.

John Onur from Jindabyne is the owner of Yakamoz and Andrew Molloy said he was especially pleased to win the race for such a loyal client.

Standout performers trained by Andrew Molloy have included Zarhron (4 Cowra Japan Cups and beaten a nose when going for 5), Welcome Art (Gilgandra Cup, Cowra Cup), Flabbergasted (Forbed Cup) while At The Show after winning a Maiden Handicap at Bedgerabong Picnics went on to win 12 races, including a host of Cup races such as the Parkes Cup, Snake Gully Cup at Gundagai and also finished sixth in the Villiers Stakes G11 at Randwick.

Launching a good day for Cowra trainers, Barry Wall and Kathryn Cahill provided the quinella with Tavijewel and Shylock in the 2200 metres Chill-Rite Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Barry Wall has done a good job with Tavijewel developing the 6yo gelding from 1200 races to become a handy stayer with a string of consistent performances over recent campaigns.

Leading most of the way, Tavijewel (Izzy Neale, $3.50 favourite) withstood a challenge from Shylock (Mathew Cahill, $7.50) to score by over two lengths with Bill Peyto (Mikayla Weir,$7) running on late for third.

Mathew Cahill later guided the promising Inyun to an impressive win in the 1400 metres Marty Nelson Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Maiden Handicap for Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin.

The lightly raced Inyun ($3.80) came with a late charge to beat Forwarding (Ken Dunbar, $4.20) and Castro (Reece Jones, $4.40) in a close finish.