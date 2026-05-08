The Petrie’s Trade Centre Women’s triples was played under sunny skies with a light breeze as 24 ladies took to the greens for four games of triples.

Winners for the day were Sue Armstrong, Therese Gaio and Lourace Lawson, who defeated Ruby Stockings, Margaret Livermore and Geraldine Jasprizza. Runners-up were Mary Perry, Colleen Ryan and Trish Gosper, who defeated Helen Emblem, Wanda King and Judy O'Connor.

Gloria Young, Sharon Johnston and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Christine Castlehouse, Robyn Hellyer and Beryl Hobson, while Sue O'dea, Anne Knaggs and Merrill O'Sullivan defeated Sue McCauley, Cheryl Storch and Annette McMillan.

Lucky Draw winners were Robyn Hellyer and Sharon Johnston and the only rester for the day was Judy O'Connor.

The Medley Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Men’s Triples was played on a warm and windless morning, a nice change from the usual windy days we normally have. Some 40 bowlers lined up for this event – a Wednesday morning record.

The match consisted of one pairs’ game and six games of triples. Winners for the day were Bernard Davis, Frank Armstrong and Brian Coffey, who defeated Terry Duncan, Nick Birbiles and Peter Lesueur. Runners-up were Ron McCauley, Eric Bradshaw and Allan Davies, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Vitt Mascaro and Greg Hough.

Third place went to Ken Whitiker, Peter Collins and Steve Kelly, who defeated Allan Parker, Robert Pfeiffer and Doug Back. Ron Wiegold, Dennis Jasprizza and Mike Twohill also defeated Barry Young, Dennis Crimmins and Todd O'dea, while Paul Goodstat, Norm Johnston and Peter Sinclair defeated Michael Blackett, Eric Satchell and Neil Hayburn.

Trevor Tink and Matt Quill defeated Paul Wooldridge and Ian Hobson in their match, while Bryan O'Sullivan, Roger Sherwin and Doug Aldis defeated Ron Anderson, Leo Balstad and Phil Knight.

Closest game went to Trevor Tink and Matt Quill, and the only rester for the day was Peter Collins. The jackpot was not won and lives until next week. Thursday night mixed is still running as is Saturday afternoon mixed.

Check the board for details of upcoming club championship events.