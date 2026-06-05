The daughter of a local running legend has honoured her memory by recently running in a race that was one of her mother’s favourite international events.

Beloved local veteran athlete, Raisa Kolesnikova, died earlier this year after collapsing during a half-marathon in Orange, from which she never recovered.

In recognition of her mother’s love of long-distance racing, her daughter Tamara recently posted on social media a short video of her competing in an event while holding her mother’s image.

Tamara posted a message online to go with the video.

“Mum, I got your 8th Abbott World Major – Cape Town 2026!” the post read.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group World Championships is a global running event that celebrates and ranks master marathon runners aged 40 and older across nine different age divisions in which Raisa was one of the most inspiring competitors.

“Oh my goodness, Tamara! Your beautiful mum was so incredibly proud of you! She always felt so blessed,” one comment on the post read.

“Congratulations on your marathon, running in mum’s footsteps,” the comment added.

The Orana athletic community and the wider region in March were deeply saddened to hear of the death of Raisa Kolesnikova, recognised as Athlete of the Year at the 2025 Australia Day Ceremony in Dubbo.

Over the years, Dubbo Photo News sports editor, Geoff Mann, brought to life the story of the Russian-born Chinese and traditional medicine practitioner who “found '' running in her mid-fifties after which followed a series of sporting achievements that would have honoured an athlete half her age.

As well as running and completing marathons around the world including at Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York, Raisa also represented Australia at the World Masters Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2024.

“She was such a kind-hearted person – always welcoming, warm, and supportive of everyone around her; so devastating to hear, you’ll always be in our hearts, Raisa,” one of the tributes on social media stated following her passing.

Over recent years, she had also take-up sprint racing, and even took part in the Kosciusko 50km ultra-marathon to the crest of Mt Kosciuszko in 2024. Raisa was 67 years old and the beloved wife of Adam and the mother of three adult children.