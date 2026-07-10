We saw a fresh morning on Sunday, July 5, but the mighty Dubbo Ducks were not fazed; they just cracked out of their warm little cocoons and sprang into action to make their various ways to the warm and rejuvenating waters of the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool for their weekly paddle, swim, and quack.

The competitors were presented with a four-event card which included within it the inaugural Gratton Galleries’ Trophy race.

A 25m freestyle was first up. Four swimmers made it through to the final. Rob Rich and Judy Walsh – with too much enthusiasm – broke, but Shaun Graham held his head to take a well-earned first place, followed in by Bill Greenwood with ever improving consistency.

A brace relay was next up featuring freestyle for the outbound and breaststroke for the return. Tim Gratton/Rob Rich broke, to hand Henry Wilcockson/Marg Ross the win. John Wherrit/Judy Walsh took second spot and there was a dead heat for third with Shaun Graham/Bill Greenwood and Neil Harris/Katharine O'Rourke touching at the same time.

A 75m freestyle was the third event on the card. After some very close finishes in the heats, four swimmers contested the final. Shaun Graham came in first, Tom Gray second, John Wherritt third and Katharine O'Rourke rounded out the top four.

The fourth event was a 25m backstroke “at go”. John Wherritt took the gold with (0.37), Judy Walsh (0.69), Tom Gray (0.81), Neil Harris (1.32) and Shaun Graham (1.59).

The inaugural Gratton Galleries’ Trophy was won by Rob Rich at 0.62 from his mark, and a perfect picture of a winner he was, too. Well done, Rob, well done!

Lucky numbers went to Bill Greenwood and Marg Ross. Extra thanks to Jack, Ron, Ken, Greg and Nicole for assisting with timekeeping and deck duties.

The June monthly point scores: First, Mark Scullard, 52; second, Katharine O’Rourke and Neil Harris, 50; third, Judy Walsh, 48.

Swimmers setting off to Harbord in November are reminded that their deposits are due ASAP.

The Ducks swim each Sunday morning and we’d love to see you there. Come and join us! Our contact details can be found under SUNDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.