Last Sunday, October 17, 66 bowlers took to the greens for the Allan Cook Memorial Day at Dubbo City Bowls.

Wind and flies did nothing to deter the field as they contested three games of 10 ends over the course of the day.

The turnaround Triples event was an excellent way to commemorate the memory of this gentleman of the greens, a man who was more than happy to share his wealth of knowledge to all bowlers new or old.

The day would not have been the success that it was without the tireless effort of Carmen McDonnell, Matt Goodwin and all who helped with the scores. Karen Barclay, who was run off her feet spending the day taking photos, thank you so much. Your support did not go unnoticed.

Winners on the day were the team from Macquarie River Rats and in second was the team from West Dubbo. Third place was taken by the Ladies from Dubbo City and fourth was taken by West Dubbo Roos.

Last but not least, thanks to Robbie Cook for sponsoring this event.