Championship updates

In the Women's Minor Pairs Championship, the only match completed saw T. Keenan and A. Cox defeat A. Lowe and J. Cassidy. The remaining matches were postponed and have been rescheduled over the coming fortnight.

The Men's Graded Pairs Championship progressed to the semi-final stage after a full weekend of competition. First-round winners included Lloyd Pierce and Craig Jeffery, Bill Abbott and John Silk, Nathan Collis and Gavin Dart, Jarrod Palmer and Darren Connolly, Steve Ryan and Greg Collin, Daniel Morris and Grant Gudmunson, Barry Fernando and Mick Smith, and Phil Morrow and Leisa Burton.

The quarter-finals produced several quality contests, with Daniel Morris and Grant Gudmunson defeating Steve Ryan and Greg Collin, while Barry Fernando and Mick Smith overcame Phil Morrow and Leisa Burton. Bill Abbott, assisted by substitute Dean McAskill, defeated Lloyd Pierce and Craig Jeffery, while Nathan Collis and Gavin Dart accounted for Jarrod Palmer and Darren Connolly.

With several players competing in the Australian Open on the Gold Coast, the semi-finals have been postponed until Sunday, 21 June.

Nominations are now open for the West Dubbo Open Gender Singles Championship, which will be played on July 25-26. The event will feature section play, with competitors playing two games and marking one game in a race-to-17 format.

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Social bowls

Social bowls was heavily impacted by wet weather, with Wednesday and Sunday fixtures cancelled. Friday's social bowls attracted 13 determined players who braved the cold conditions. Gai Teale, John Mackenzie and Graham Ross were the winning team, defeating Maeve Teale, Bill van der Mey and John Zeb. Ross also collected the players’ jackpot.

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Major tournaments

A few West Dubbo bowlers are preparing to head to the Gold Coast for the Australian Open, Australia's largest bowls tournament, which begins on June 5 and runs for two weeks. The Roos wish all competitors the best of luck.

Meanwhile, entries remain open for the West Dubbo Prelude Fours on August 1 which offers $8000 in prize money. The winning team receives $2600 and a free entry into the $150,000 Inland Petroleum City of Dubbo International Fours in September.

Attention is also turning to the Bowls NSW State Championships, which begin in Dubbo later this month. The championships will commence with the Disability Championships at North Dubbo Sporties on June 22 before moving to West Dubbo for the Mixed Pairs from June 25. West Dubbo bowlers will be represented across five championship events.

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Return from Fiji

Three West Dubbo representatives, Lee Erwin, Aileen Beecroft and Marg Rich, have recently returned from a successful bowls trip to Fiji. The trio proudly represented both West Dubbo and the Dubbo region and, according to reports, were treated exceptionally well during their visit.

The relationship established through the tour is expected to continue, with three Fijian teams planning to compete in the International Fours later this year.

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Memberships

Members are also reminded that annual club memberships are due by June 30.