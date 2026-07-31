Spectators at Cobar’s Tom Knight Memorial Oval were treated to a thrilling top of the table Boronia Cup challenge game between the hometown Roosters and the visiting Coonabarabran Unicorns last weekend.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring , yet enthralling battle, the match was not decided until a try to Cobar’s hooker and Western Division player, Thomas Plater in the 79th minute secured the win for the local side.

There was only one score in the first half; that being a converted try to Coonabarabran’s centre Eddie Kuras just six minutes before half-time break. Nevertheless, the visitors would have been well-pleased to take the lead to the sheds after a very tough first 40.

With points hard to come by for both sides, it was not until midway through the second stanza that Cobar finally called upon the services of the scoreboard attendant when their lock Loma Atuau was able to cross the stripe. With Tadgh McMullen’s conversion, that led to a six-all scoreline.

That was to remain the score until a McMullen penalty goal broke the deadlock in the 74th minute to edge his side in front for the first time in the match. It was still anyone’s game, however, until Plater’s late try sealed the deal for the Roosters with only one minute on the clock.

Apart from retaining the Boronia Cup, the win also elevated the Roosters to outright first place on the competition ladder after the two teams went into the match on 34 competition points.

This week, Cobar will also be out to retain that vital first spot when they travel to Narromine to take on the Jets in the last competition round.

After a 36-26 win over the Warren Bulldogs, the Jets will be out to prove that they are not just there to make up the numbers in the final five heading into the semi-finals. The Roosters cannot afford to lose the game if they want to claim the minor premiership also.

Meanwhile, the Unicorns will face another testing road trip this Saturday when they take-on the Coolah Kangaroos in what is a replay of last year’s grand final, but this time the game will be played at Mudgee’s Glen Willow Stadium as the major curtain-raiser to the NRL match-up between the top-ranked Penrith Panthers and the rising Canberra Raiders.

In their match, the Roos downed the Coonamble Bears 34-16 with the win maintaining their third position on the ladder. A loss this Saturday, though, could see them drop down to fourth if the Dunedoo Swans get over the top of the Gilgandra Panthers this Friday night.

Gilgandra are also coming-off a hard-fought victory over Gulgong Bull Terriers at Gilgandra, with all the points being scored at the northern end of the of the field; the Panthers getting 20 in the first half and the Terriers just falling short in the second half with 16 after staging a remarkable comeback.

The full-time siren definitely brought much relief to the vocal crowd who turned-out for Gilgandra’s John “Pug” Farragher’s Old Boys Day.

In Ladies League Tag, a narrow 12-10 win by Gulgong against Gilgandra, means that they now sit one point ahead of the Pink Panthers in fifth position on the competition table going into the last round.