Thirty-six committed bowlers turned up at Sporties on Sunday, July 26, for a fun morning at Dubbo RSL Combination Bowls filled with copious amounts of banter and many close games.

First place went to our esteemed leader Graham Ross, who had the support of Tracey Keenan and Eric Satchell. They beat Maurice Wallace, Shirley Marchant and Trish Gosper 24-10.

Second place was decided on a count back between the teams of Pete Sinclair and Bryan O’Sullivan. Pete played with Steve Kelly and Ros Joseph and beat Tim Moore, Chris Stronjy and Ricky See 15-9. Bryan played with Ray Strawhan and Paul Wooldridge and they beat Kerri Dickson, Pat Ryan and Matt Quill 19-12. The deciding factor to give Pete’s team second place was one extra in the number of ends.

Ron McCauley, Mel Giddings and Col Cottee beat Ken Whittaker, Jenni Spratt and Rob Pfeiffer. The teams could not be split at the halfway mark but the experienced Col Cottee guided his team home to win by three, 18-15. Only one point separated Michael Strawhan, Frank Armstrong and Mary Perry, who came from behind to beat Di Hildebrandt, John Kennedy and Anthony Coe 12-11.

As I say quite frequently, a close game is a good game and that was clearly the case in the match between Phi Knight, Gordon Scott and Chris Sinclair against Leo Balstad, Ruby Stocking and Paul “The Phantom” Goodstat.

There were more discussions between some bowlers about flavoured fudge, however, it didn’t distract from the score. It finished 12-all and eight ends, all so honours were shared.

There were no resters awarded this week, however, The Phantom continues to show good fortune and along with Ron McCauley and Tim Moore, collected lucky number prizes.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.