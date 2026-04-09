There was a good turn up for the Easter long weekend as bowlers took to the greens for RSL Combination Bowls. The winning team this week was Pete Sinclair, Shirley Marchant and Ken Whittaker. They were behind by a single shot at the halfway mark but upped their game in the second half to be too strong for Chris Stronjy, Dick Whitford and Maurice Wallace. The final score was 24 to 10.

“Some days are diamonds, and some days are stones” pretty much sums up the match between Phil Knight, Leo Balstad and Steve Evans against Eric Satchell, Pete Lesueur and Leo Balstad.

Leo Balstad had the important role of swinger this week, supporting both teams, however, with Leo’s help Phil and Steve powered through the first eight ends and had an eight-point lead at the halfway mark. A big “five” in the second half helped them consolidate their position, gaining second place for the day.

Frank Armstrong always enjoys the challenges of skipping a team and was happy to accept third place along with his wife Sue and the experienced Mary Perry. They were too strong for Ron McCauley, Ruby Stocking and Vicki Hummel, winning 21 to 16.

In the pairs game, John Zeb and Ray Strawhan thought they were onto a good thing being 6-nil up after three ends. However, Gary Huggins and Chris Castlehouse quickly found their margins and scores were level at the halfway mark.

Scores were still level after 15 ends but a lucky “three” from Gary and Chris gave them the win for the day. The final score was 15 to 12.

It was even closer in the game between Graham Ross, Cheryl Storch and Sue McCauley, against Ron Weigold, Peter Collins and Brian Jones. A couple of impressive “fours” at strategic times gave Brian’s team the win, 16 to 15.

Resters today were Peter Lesueur, Graham Ross and Ronnie Weigold. Lucky numbers went to Peter Collins, Dick Whitford and Chris Stronjy.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.