It is that time of the year again for lovers of one of our top western NSW “sand green” golf courses, with Narromine Veterans Golf Club soon staging their annual series of tournaments.

For starters, the Annual Veterans Ladies and Men's Open tournament will both be played at Narromine Golf Course on Thursday, August 6.

For previous entrants, note that there is a slight change in this year’s event, as it is now an 18-Hole Stableford Medley event with a “shotgun” start from 10am. This is another slight change from previous years with the new format, with the women and men all playing together.

Entry fee for the event is only $40, which covers 18 holes of golf as well as lunch. Entries will be graded on the day depending on numbers and close at 9am when the draw will be made.

Veteran Club President, Peter Hutchinson, along with Peter Gainsford and many club members have been working tirelessly following recent rain to get the course in top condition for the event.

The Narromine Ladies will also help out over these events by accepting entries, checking cards, and providing their fine catering, which is always appreciated.

The Veterans Open is for golfers who are members of Veteran Clubs throughout the area under the WDVGA AND THE NSWVGA membership.

Last year this tournament attracted a field of 51 players representing 13 affiliated clubs. The overall winner last year under the new format was Faye Moore of Warren with 42 points. The Division Oner winner was Chris Moore of Warren with Division Two won by Gary Wilkin of Cobar.

Next cab off the rank is the NSWVGA Ladies and Men's Four Ball Championships that will be played at Narromine on the weekend of September 19–20. This year it is to be a 36-hole event with 18 holes played on the Saturday and 18 on the Sunday. Once again, it is for members of Veteran Club throughout the State.

Narromine Club has been honoured to conduct this event since 2015 – excluding the COVID lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 – with local golfers Tony Mann and Rex Williams having won the event five times in succession; a really a great result. Other Narromine players to win the event included Bruce Mitchell and Neil Ashdown in 2016.

Entries for the championships close on Tuesday, September 15, with entry forms available at Narromine Golf Club and the NSWVGA website: www.nswvga.com.au.

As the events approach, the Veteran Club will keep prospective players abreast of the latest information in relation to this event which is an important event for the Narromine community.